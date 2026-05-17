Revision of market value of lands by month end: Minister Ponguleti

HYDERABAD: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the government would soon revise the market value of lands and roll out the implementation by the end of this month. He said the revision was being carried out based on a report submitted by renowned economist Arvind Subramanian.

He said the second phase of the Indiramma Housing Scheme would be launched on June 2, coinciding with the state formation day, at Adilabad by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

In an informal interaction with reporters on Saturday, he said the government had been waiting since March this year for the Central government’s share of funds for the scheme.

He stated that the Centre was expected to release approximately Rs 1.13 lakh per house and, anticipating the release of these funds, the state government had temporarily withheld final bill payments to beneficiaries.

However, if the Centre does not release the funds within 15-20 days, the state government itself will bear the burden and release the amounts to beneficiaries, he clarified.