Score high, fly higher: Maths teacher at Begumpet school awards top scoring student with a flight trip

PEDDAPALLI : For many students in government schools, travelling by flight remains a distant dream. At Begumpet Government High School in Ramagiri Mandal, one teacher decided to turn that dream into motivation for academic success.

Malka Ramakishan Rao, a mathematics teacher at the school, had announced during Republic Day celebrations earlier this year that any student scoring above 550 marks in the SSC examinations would be rewarded with an air journey. Months later, he fulfilled that promise.

Srimanthula Poornachandar, who secured 554 marks out of 600 in the SSC examinations, became the first student to receive the reward. Ramakishan Rao personally sponsored the trip and took the student on a flight from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam.

The journey was not limited to air travel alone. The teacher also introduced the student to several tourist attractions in the coastal city, making the experience memorable beyond academics.

“My initiative was aimed at inspiring students to strive for academic success and building confidence among children studying in government schools,” says Ramakishan Rao. He adds that the programme will continue every year for students securing 550 marks and above in the SSC examinations.

For Poornachandar, the promise itself became a source of encouragement. “Sir’s promise of a flight journey motivated me a lot. I was very excited while travelling by flight. The encouragement from teachers and the special classes conducted in the school helped me achieve my goal and score the marks I expected,” he says.

Headmistress N Sailaja says target-oriented study modules and interactive flat panel technology are helping improve learning outcomes among students.

Now, for students, the initiative has become more than just a reward programme — it is a reminder that hard work and academic achievement can open doors to experiences they once only imagined.