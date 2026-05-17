Skywalks, smart roads and a Rs 895 crore plan for Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: From roads and skywalks to flood mitigation and waste management, Karimnagar is gearing up for a major infrastructure upgrade under the Union government’s Urban Challenge Fund scheme.

With an estimated outlay of Rs 895 crore, the proposed projects are aimed at strengthening urban mobility, flood management and waste management infrastructure across the city.

As part of the proposals put forward by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation prepared a Rs 700-crore urban transportation plan focused on improving traffic movement and pedestrian safety.

The proposal includes the development of model roads, junctions, skywalks, non-motorised transport facilities and foot overbridges as part of efforts to modernise the transportation infrastructure of Karimnagar.

Alongside mobility projects, another Rs 130 crore has been proposed for the construction and rehabilitation of stormwater drains and the implementation of flood mitigation measures in vulnerable areas of the city.

A separate Rs 65 crore proposal has also been prepared for Integrated Solid Waste Management initiatives aimed at improving waste collection and processing systems.

A team of central officials is scheduled to visit Karimnagar on Sunday.