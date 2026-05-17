Telangana HC orders fencing of temple land

HYDERABAD: Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti of the Telangana High Court has directed authorities to fence and protect 14.10 acres of temple land in Survey No.348/1 at Jagadgirigutta, Quthbullapur mandal, within 12 weeks.
The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Sri Laxmi Venkateshwara Swamy temple, represented by chairman K Narender Reddy, alleging official inaction over encroachments and unauthorised constructions on temple land.
The petitioner alleged that respondent No.10, Indira Goud, had encroached upon 1.20 acres, converted the land into plots and constructed 12 unauthorised rooms while attempting to create third-party rights. Despite a representation submitted on December 3, 2025, authorities allegedly failed to act.
Counsel for Indira Goud argued that the government had allotted the land for construction of a temple and that several temples already existed nearby.
After examining the records, the court noted that proceedings dated January 5, 2018, under Section 43 of the Telangana Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987, stood in the name of the temple.
It also relied on official communications dated August 17, 2013, and August 25, 2004, along with pahanis for 1994-95 and 1999-2000, which reflected the temple’s ownership over the land.
Issuing directions to the state government, Endowments commissioner and Medchal-Malkajgiri district collector, Justice Jukanti observed that Sections 80, 81 and 83 of the 1987 Act imposed a duty on the Endowments department to protect temple properties from encroachment and unauthorised alienation.
The court clarified that fencing would not confer title on any party but was necessary to safeguard endowed property. It also directed a joint survey by Endowments, Revenue, and Survey and Land Records officials, with adequate police protection during the survey and fencing process.