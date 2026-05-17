Telangana HC orders fencing of temple land

HYDERABAD: Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti of the Telangana High Court has directed authorities to fence and protect 14.10 acres of temple land in Survey No.348/1 at Jagadgirigutta, Quthbullapur mandal, within 12 weeks.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Sri Laxmi Venkateshwara Swamy temple, represented by chairman K Narender Reddy, alleging official inaction over encroachments and unauthorised constructions on temple land.

The petitioner alleged that respondent No.10, Indira Goud, had encroached upon 1.20 acres, converted the land into plots and constructed 12 unauthorised rooms while attempting to create third-party rights. Despite a representation submitted on December 3, 2025, authorities allegedly failed to act.

Counsel for Indira Goud argued that the government had allotted the land for construction of a temple and that several temples already existed nearby.