Telangana HC orders HYDRAA to remove encroachments in Baghlingampally

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed GHMC and HYDRAA authorities to immediately remove encroachments on roads, parks, pavements and open spaces in Baghlingampally and initiate action against officials responsible for prolonged inaction.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar passed the orders while disposing of a writ petition filed by L Arun Kumar, president of Saptagiri Enclave Residents Welfare Association, along with 13 residents of Block No. 16, HIG-II, Baghlingampally.

The petitioners alleged that roads on the northern and western sides of Block No. 16, connecting Baghlingampally and Chikkadpally, had been encroached upon through unauthorised structures. Despite representations submitted on July 8, 2025, authorities allegedly failed to act.

According to the petitioners, the erstwhile AP Housing Board had developed the locality with approved layouts, earmarking roads, parks and open spaces before handing them over to GHMC. Over the years, however, encroachments allegedly spread across public areas.

After examining photographs submitted with the petition, the court observed that illegal structures and road encroachments were clearly visible and that authorities should have acted promptly.

The court noted that the encroachments had severely restricted the movement of residents and commuters and remarked that indiscriminate occupation had turned a well-planned residential colony into a “slum-like locality” because of prolonged municipal neglect.

Justice Shravan Kumar further warned that continued dereliction of duty by civic authorities could eventually turn Hyderabad into an “urban concrete jungle”. The court directed authorities to issue notices under the GHMC Act, 1955, take action in accordance with law, and submit a compliance report within one month. The directions were extended to all AP Housing Board blocks and encroached public spaces in Baghlingampally.