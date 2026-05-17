TG EAPCET-2026 results declared; engineering and agriculture toppers announced

HYDERABAD: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) announced the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET-2026) results on Sunday, with the result link activated on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in, which briefly slowed down due to heavy traffic.

M Rushi secured the first rank in the Engineering stream with 156 marks, while Mukkaram Ahmed topped the Agriculture stream with 150 marks.

The pass percentage stood at 73.36% for Engineering and 86.27% for Agriculture & Pharmacy, with a total of 1,97,242 Engineering candidates and 84,954 Agriculture & Pharmacy students appearing for the exam.