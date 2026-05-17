Telangana

TG EAPCET-2026 results declared; engineering and agriculture toppers announced

M Rushi topped Engineering with 156 marks and Mukkaram Ahmed led Agriculture with 150 marks
JNTUH releases TG EAPCET 2026 exam results in Hyderabad.
JNTUH releases TG EAPCET 2026 exam results in Hyderabad. Express/ Sri Loganathan Velmurugan
Express News Service
Updated on
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HYDERABAD: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) announced the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET-2026) results on Sunday, with the result link activated on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in, which briefly slowed down due to heavy traffic.

M Rushi secured the first rank in the Engineering stream with 156 marks, while Mukkaram Ahmed topped the Agriculture stream with 150 marks.

The pass percentage stood at 73.36% for Engineering and 86.27% for Agriculture & Pharmacy, with a total of 1,97,242 Engineering candidates and 84,954 Agriculture & Pharmacy students appearing for the exam.

JNTUH
TG EAPCET-2026