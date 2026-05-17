Three held for alleged murder of women in Moinabad

HYDERABAD: Vikarabad police arrested three persons for allegedly murdering two women over a monetary dispute and burying their bodies in a forest area at Moinabad. The arrested accused were identified as Kareema, Rehman and Nayeem, while the deceased were Mahbub Bee (65) and MD Abida Begum (60).

According to the police, Kareema had borrowed nearly Rs 1.5 lakh from Mahbub Bee and Abida Begum. As the two women were repeatedly asking her to repay the money, Kareema allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate them with the help of Rehman and Nayeem.

On March 27, the accused allegedly called Mahbub Bee on the pretext of returning the money. They took her to a forest area in Moinabad, made her consume alcohol and allegedly killed her by smothering. The body was later buried in the forest.

Using a similar modus operandi, the accused later took Abida Begum to the forest area, allegedly murdered her and buried the body there.

After the women went missing, their family members lodged missing complaints, following which the police launched an investigation. During the probe, police found that the accused owed money to the deceased women and discovered communication records between them before they went missing.

When questioned by the police, the accused allegedly confessed to the murders.