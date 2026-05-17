Winning hearts in Delhi, winning tickets to Malaysia

ADILABAD: As the beats of Deva Shree Ganesha filled the auditorium in New Delhi, four young girls from Telangana stepped onto the stage with sticks in hand and confidence in their eyes. Their performance of Ananda Thandavam and Karra Samu blended grace with energy — and by the time the music ended, the applause refused to stop.
That performance has now brought them national recognition, selection for an international competition in Malaysia, and even an opportunity to act in a film.
The students of Bala Kendra won honours at the National Dance Awards Festival organised by the Telugu Employees Welfare Association in collaboration with the Federation of Cultural and Fine Arts, Hyderabad, and a New Delhi-based cultural team.
Performers Gaddam Srinidhi, Kshirasagara Jahnavi, Lingampalli Sai Karthika and Padala Dhanvika impressed the audience with their Kuchipudi presentation of Ananda Thandavam and Karra Samu choreographed to “Deva Shree Ganesha” by Ajay-Atul.
Following the performance, the team was selected for international dance competitions in Malaysia scheduled during June and July. The girls also received an acting opportunity from film director Satya Reddy.
The performers have previously won several awards at district and state-level competitions. Jahnavi’s parents said she has been learning Kuchipudi for four years under coach Mittu Ravi, apart from training in karate and Karra Samu.
Srinidhi’s parents, Ruchitha and Ravinder Reddy, say she was pursuing a final-year certificate course in Kuchipudi under the guidance of coach Mittu Ravi.
Srinidhi has already earned several recognitions. In 2025, she entered the Genius Book of World Records for Kuchipudi dance and also received the Ambedkar Award. She participated in an international dance competition in Sri Lanka the same year and has now been selected for Malaysia.
In 2026, she participated in the largest karate display event and secured another place in the Genius Book of World Records. She also earned recognition in the Wonder Book of Records and Telangana Book of Records in 2023.
Speaking to TNIE, coach Mittu Ravi says parents should encourage children to learn traditional art forms such as Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam. “These arts not only preserve culture but also open career opportunities, including government jobs,” he adds.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP MP D K Aruna congratulated the team on being selected for the international competitions.