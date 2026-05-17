Winning hearts in Delhi, winning tickets to Malaysia

ADILABAD: As the beats of Deva Shree Ganesha filled the auditorium in New Delhi, four young girls from Telangana stepped onto the stage with sticks in hand and confidence in their eyes. Their performance of Ananda Thandavam and Karra Samu blended grace with energy — and by the time the music ended, the applause refused to stop.

That performance has now brought them national recognition, selection for an international competition in Malaysia, and even an opportunity to act in a film.

The students of Bala Kendra won honours at the National Dance Awards Festival organised by the Telugu Employees Welfare Association in collaboration with the Federation of Cultural and Fine Arts, Hyderabad, and a New Delhi-based cultural team.

Performers Gaddam Srinidhi, Kshirasagara Jahnavi, Lingampalli Sai Karthika and Padala Dhanvika impressed the audience with their Kuchipudi presentation of Ananda Thandavam and Karra Samu choreographed to “Deva Shree Ganesha” by Ajay-Atul.

Following the performance, the team was selected for international dance competitions in Malaysia scheduled during June and July. The girls also received an acting opportunity from film director Satya Reddy.

The performers have previously won several awards at district and state-level competitions. Jahnavi’s parents said she has been learning Kuchipudi for four years under coach Mittu Ravi, apart from training in karate and Karra Samu.

Srinidhi’s parents, Ruchitha and Ravinder Reddy, say she was pursuing a final-year certificate course in Kuchipudi under the guidance of coach Mittu Ravi.