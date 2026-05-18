Congress, BRS politicising SIR exercise: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Congress and BRS of politicising the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that every individual should have only one vote at one place. He also alleged that due to printing errors, names of some voters were recorded in multiple locations.

Addressing the media at the state BJP office here, the Union minister alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was not trusting state government employees and provoking minorities during meetings, urging them to oppose the SIR exercise.

He asserted that the revision process was being conducted by Union and state government employees, not BJP workers.

Questioning the allegations of conspiracy being levelled by the BRS, Kishan challenged both Congress and BRS leaders to specify where exactly irregularities were taking place in the SIR process.

Referring to Kerala and Tamil Nadu, he said that the opposition was praising the SIR process there because the BJP did not win elections in those states, while criticising the exercise in West Bengal where the BJP had gained politically.

The Union minister advised Congress and BRS leaders to visit polling stations instead of mud-slinging the Election Commission. He noted that similar SIR exercises were also conducted during Congress rule.