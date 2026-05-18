Cut by cut, farmers end up paying the price

NALGONDA: For farmers in Nalgonda district, the long wait at procurement centres is no longer just about delayed grain lifting, but also about mounting unofficial costs and alleged deductions as procurement continues to move slowly.

Farmers allege that transportation delays, shortage of hamalis and slow unloading at rice mills are forcing them to bear additional expenses and accept deductions imposed by millers.

N Veeraiah, a farmer from Tipparthy mandal, alleged that farmers who question the deductions are harassed by millers, who allegedly leave loaded trucks waiting for days without unloading the grain. “We are being forced to hand over our grain at whatever price and weight the millers dictate because we have no other option,” he said.

The shortage of hamalis has emerged as one of the key hurdles affecting procurement operations in the district. Most of the 115 rice mills in Nalgonda depend on labourers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal to unload and stack grain bags.

However, a mill owner from Miryalaguda said the shortage worsened after many workers returned to their native villages during the Assembly elections in their states and are yet to return.

To manage the situation, mill owners said labourers from local areas and other regions are now being brought in to handle unloading work at mills.