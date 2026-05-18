Government releases Rs 221.24 crore to cover cosmetic, diet charges

HYDERABAD: The state government on Sunday released Rs 221.24 crore towards diet and cosmetic charges, and building rentals for residential educational institutions functioning under various welfare departments as well as the education department.
In a press statement issued here, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the government has taken a significant decision to ensure the timely release of funds with an aim to strengthen welfare residential educational institutions and improve living and learning conditions of the deprived and vulnerable sections of society.
“Earlier, payments towards these components were facing abnormal delays of nearly eight to nine months, causing difficulties in the smooth functioning of residential schools and hostels.
In order to address these issues, we have taken special interest and streamlined the payment process by first ensuring the quarterly release of funds.
"We have now further reduced the cycle to monthly payments. This initiative was also announced during the Budget presentation for the year 2026–27,” he said.
Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that timely release of funds will help in ensuring uninterrupted supply of nutritious food, proper maintenance of hostel facilities, payment of building rents and provision of essential amenities for students studying in welfare institutions. The move is expected to significantly improve student welfare, learning outcomes and the overall academic environment in these schools, he added.
The deputy chief minister reiterated that the government was committed to taking all necessary initiatives to provide quality education and better residential facilities to students from marginalised communities and to creating opportunities for their holistic development, empowerment and transformation into responsible citizens who can contribute meaningfully to society and the state’s progress.