Government releases Rs 221.24 crore to cover cosmetic, diet charges

HYDERABAD: The state government on Sunday released Rs 221.24 crore towards diet and cosmetic charges, and building rentals for residential educational institutions functioning under various welfare departments as well as the education department.

In a press statement issued here, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the government has taken a significant decision to ensure the timely release of funds with an aim to strengthen welfare residential educational institutions and improve living and learning conditions of the deprived and vulnerable sections of society.

“Earlier, payments towards these components were facing abnormal delays of nearly eight to nine months, causing difficulties in the smooth functioning of residential schools and hostels.