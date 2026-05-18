Hyderabad candidates sweep top ranks in TG EAPCET 2026

HYDERABAD: Students from Hyderabad dominated the TG EAPCET 2026 results announced on Sunday, securing top ranks in both Engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy streams.

In the Engineering stream, M Rushi from Uppal secured first rank by scoring 156.64 marks out of 160. Mukkaram Ahmed of Asifnagar topped the A&P stream with 150.17 marks.

A total of 1,97,242 candidates appeared for the Engineering examination, of whom 1,44,704 qualified, registering a pass percentage of 73.36%, slightly higher than last year’s 73.26%.

Speaking to TNIE, engineering topper M Rushi said disciplined preparation and regular mock tests helped secure the first rank. “I followed a fixed study schedule and focused more on understanding concepts than memorising formulas.

Solving previous years’ papers boosted my confidence,” she said, adding that she aspires to either start her own company or work in a reputed IT firm in a senior position.