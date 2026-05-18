Lite byte | Government employees try to pull strings for comfy postings

With the Telangana government temporarily relaxing the ban on general transfers of employees between May 1 and 31, top officials are finding themselves flooded with requests. Employees are reportedly making a beeline to IAS and IPS officers, and even ministers, in a bid to secure “comfortable” postings. Some have even been reaching out to retired babus, apparently hoping they still wield influence in the corridors of power. Overwhelmed by the steady stream of requests, several ministers are said to have settled on a standard reply: “I am not involved in the transfers.”

Storm in a market yard

The Karimnagar Agriculture Market Committee chairman’s appointment appears to have ruffled more than a few feathers in the ruling party. Local ministers and MLAs are said to be less than pleased after the concerned minister reportedly gave the nod to a name favoured by the party’s Karimnagar in-charge, overlooking suggestions from elected representatives. The aggrieved are said to have contacted the TPCC chief, who gently reminded the minister that the party, too, likes to be kept in the loop.