Minister Kishan flags off new weekly train to Tiruchanur

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy flagged off the newly introduced weekly express train between Charlapalli and Tiruchanur from Charlapalli railway station at 9.30 pm on Sunday.

Later, addressing the media, he stated that the service was launched in response to the growing demand from passengers and devotees travelling to Tirupati and Tirumala.

Kishan Reddy said the new weekly service would operate every Sunday from Charlapalli to Tiruchanur via key stations including Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Shadnagar, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Razampeta and Renigunta Junction.

“The demand for rail connectivity between Hyderabad and Tirupati has increased significantly. This weekly express service will be highly beneficial to devotees travelling to Tirupati and Tirumala,” he said.

According to South Central Railway officials, the weekly express will operate with effect from May 17.

Every Sunday, the train will depart from Charlapalli at 9.30 pm and arrive at Tiruchanur at 12.30 pm the following day.

In the return direction, the train will leave Tiruchanur at 4 pm and reach Charlapalli at 8 am the next day.