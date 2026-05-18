Nursing officer held for sexually harassing student

ADILABAD: A male nursing officer was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a PG medical student at the operation theatre of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Government Hospital, Adilabad.

According to officials, the incident occurred on May 9 after the nursing officer completed his duty. Police said the accused allegedly sexually harassed the student around midnight while she was leaving the operating theatre. After the victim raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot.

The victim lodged a complaint with RIMS Director Jai Singh Rathod, following which a seven-member committee was constituted to inquire into the incident. After recording the victim’s statement and collecting evidence, the committee reportedly confirmed the allegations.

Based on the findings, the victim approached the police, following which Two Town police arrested the accused and remanded him to judicial custody, Rathod said.

Calling it a “very sad incident”, the RIMS director said departmental action would also be initiated against the accused and such incidents would not be tolerated.