Parameters set for identifying statehood protagonists

HYDERABAD: The committee formed to identify ‘Telangana Udyamakarulu’ has proposed four parameters to recognise statehood protagonists. The panel held its first meeting under the chairmanship of Government Adviser on public affairs K Keshava Rao here on Sunday.

According to officials, the committee has decided to give priority to persons who sacrificed their life during the movement. Under the second category, the committee will consider persons who were injured during the movement. Under the third category, the committee will consider those who went to jail and those who were booked and arrested during the movement.

Under the fourth category, the panel would consider persons who participated in the agitation at ground level.

The committee also decided to set up an office at Telangana Amara Jyothi and also to conduct an all-party meeting on the matter. It would also meet the 1969, 1972 and 1996 agitators.