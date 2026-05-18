Parts of Telangana brace for heatwave spell

HYDERABAD: Telangana is likely to witness heatwave conditions in some northern districts over the next three days, with maximum temperatures expected to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius, according to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre.

The weather department issued a heatwave warning for a few northern districts even as isolated rainfall activity is expected in parts of the state.

SW monsoon likely to advance further

According to the latest weather analysis recorded at 8.30 am on Sunday, conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further over the next two to three days into additional parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of the Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, as well as some areas of the east-central Bay of Bengal.

Meteorologists said a trough or wind discontinuity has formed from a cyclonic circulation over West Vidarbha, extending across Marathwada, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu up to the Gulf of Mannar at a height of 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal weakened on Saturday evening, reducing the possibility of widespread rainfall across Telangana.

Officials said the rise in temperatures, combined with dry weather, could intensify heat stress in northern districts.

Anganwadi teacher dies of ‘sunstroke’

Bhupalpally: A 35-year-old woman, Ch Latha, died of suspected sunstroke in Budharam village on Sunday. Officials said Latha had gone to distribute nutritional supplements to pregnant women in the village on Saturday. She reportedly fell ill due to the severe heat while returning home. Family found her unconscious at home and rushed her to a hospital for treatment. However, she died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered.