POCSO case: KTR demands immediate removal of Bandi Sanjay Kumar as minister, fair probe

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday demanded immediate removal of Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar from the Council of Ministers to pave the way for a fair, transparent, independent and impartial probe into the POCSO case registered against his son Sai Bhageerath.

The former minister said that “fair investigation is impossible, if the MoS continues to be in office.”

Addressing a pink party meeting, he said: “Individuals accused of misusing power and influence in such sensitive matters continuing in constitutional positions is not only an insult to the state but also to the entire country.”

Rama Rao also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly talks about “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” (save the daughter, educate the daughter) but the said justice could not be rendered to the victims if such slogans remain merely political rhetoric.

“Perhaps, for the first time a lookout notice was issued against the son of a member of the Council of Ministers,” he said.

Wondering how the accused managed to evade the police for nine days, he sought to know who protected him during that period.

The legislator from Sircilla alleged that while Bhageerath committed “injustice” against the minor girl, the MoS subjected the victim’s parents to intimidation. He accused Bandi Sanjay of personally threatening and harassing the victim’s family.