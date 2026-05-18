POCSO case: KTR demands immediate removal of Bandi Sanjay Kumar as minister, fair probe

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday demanded immediate removal of Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar from the Council of Ministers to pave the way for a fair, transparent, independent and impartial probe into the POCSO case registered against his son Sai Bhageerath.
The former minister said that “fair investigation is impossible, if the MoS continues to be in office.”
Addressing a pink party meeting, he said: “Individuals accused of misusing power and influence in such sensitive matters continuing in constitutional positions is not only an insult to the state but also to the entire country.”
Rama Rao also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly talks about “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” (save the daughter, educate the daughter) but the said justice could not be rendered to the victims if such slogans remain merely political rhetoric.
“Perhaps, for the first time a lookout notice was issued against the son of a member of the Council of Ministers,” he said.
Wondering how the accused managed to evade the police for nine days, he sought to know who protected him during that period.
The legislator from Sircilla alleged that while Bhageerath committed “injustice” against the minor girl, the MoS subjected the victim’s parents to intimidation. He accused Bandi Sanjay of personally threatening and harassing the victim’s family.
‘Congress, BJP trying to suppress issue’
Rama Rao alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attempted to dilute the seriousness of the case. He accused both the BJP and Congress leadership of working together to suppress the issue by branding it as “honey trap” and influencing a section of the media against reporting on the matter.
He warned that if those in positions of power were allowed to escape accountability, it would discourage women and minor girls from coming forward in future cases of abuse or harassment. He said that unless strict action is taken, society would send a dangerous message that influential individuals were above the law.
The BRS leader lauded the courage of the victim’s parents for standing firm despite alleged threats and pressure. He said the family neither yielded nor stepped back even when both state and central leaders allegedly attempted to suppress the case.
Calling the struggle for justice “historic and courageous”, he said that the fight of the victim’s family for justice deserves appreciation and support from society.
Rama Rao said that the BRS women leaders staged protests across the state, approached the Women’s Commission, the DGP and even protested at BR Ambedkar’s statue demanding justice for the victim.
“Due to the collective struggle of BRS cadre, women leaders, student activists and public pressure, the accused was finally forced to surrender/arrest proceedings began, bringing at least some hope of justice for the victim,” he added.