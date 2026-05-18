POCSO case: Telangana HC registrar files police plaint over social media post alleging Minister Bandi influenced Judge

HYDERABAD: A social media post alleging that Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar attempted to influence a Telangana High Court judge in connection with the POCSO case against his son has led to a police complaint and registration of a case by the Hyderabad cybercrime police.

The complaint was initially lodged with the Charminar police by high court registrar BS Chiranjeevi, following circulation of what he described as “concocted news” on social media on May 14. The case was later transferred to the Hyderabad cybercrime police, where it was re-registered for further investigation.

According to the complaint, the social media post alleged that Sanjay was using various means to protect his son, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, and attempting to influence the police, mainstream media and social media.

It further claimed that the MoS was trying to influence Justice T Madhavi Devi, a senior vacation judge of the Telangana High Court, by helping a close family member advance in their career if anticipatory bail was granted to his son in the POCSO case.

The registrar stated in the complaint that the allegations were false and fabricated. He further said the content had not only circulated widely on social media but had also been published in print media, thereby reaching judges, advocates and the general public and tarnishing the image of the judiciary.

Police registered a case under Sections 353(1)(c), 353(2) and 267 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation.

Police likely to seek Bhageerath’s custody

Cyberabad police are likely to file a custody petition before the Medchal court on Monday seeking custody of Bandi Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in a POCSO case. Bhageerath was arrested late on Saturday and produced before the Medchal court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody till May 29