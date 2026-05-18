Police bust drug racket; supplier among three held

HYDERABAD: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Hyderabad, busted a gang allegedly involved in manufacturing and trafficking Alprazolam in Siddipet and seized 39.470 kg of the psychotropic substance along with Rs 85.36 lakh in cash.

NCB officials intercepted two cars near Kalakunta Colony on the Siddipet ORR and apprehended two persons, aged 48 and 30, who were allegedly exchanging Alprazolam without a valid licence. Based on disclosures made during questioning, officials arrested a 49-year-old supplier from Madeenaguda in Hyderabad.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly admitted to being involved in Alprazolam peddling for several years. The supplier, an MSc chemistry postgraduate working as a freelance chemist, allegedly confessed to manufacturing the drug in a secret laboratory in Prashantnagar, Hyderabad.

All three accused were arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Preliminary investigations indicate the gang trafficked nearly 150 kg of Alprazolam over the past five years.