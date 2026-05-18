Police likely to seek custody of Bhageerath in POCSO case

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police are likely to file a petition before the Medchal court on Monday, seeking custody of Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son Sai Bhageerath, the accused in a POCSO case.

Police arrested Bhageerath late Saturday night and produced him before the Medchal magistrate, who remanded him to 14-day judicial custody till May 29.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, a case was registered against Sai Bhageerath in Pet Basheerabad police station on May 8.

During the course of investigation, the statement of the victim and other witnesses were examined by the Investigating Officer (IO). Based on the statement of the girl, the section of law was altered and Section 64 (2) (m) BNS and Section 5 (1) r/w 6 of POCSO Act were added along with Sections 74 and 75 of the BNS.

Under Section 64 (2) (m) of BNS, a person who commits rape repeatedly on the same woman shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for not be less than 10 years or with life imprisonment.

After registering the case, Cyberabad CP M Ramesh directed Kukatpally DCP Ritiraj to supervise the investigation. The IO also got the statement of the victim recorded under Sec 183 BNSS by the magistrate. Before he was arrested by the police, a “Look out Circular” was also issued by the police.

Bhageerath is currently lodged in Cherlapally jail. The investigation is on.