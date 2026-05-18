Procured on paper, stranded on ground: Farmers struggle as lack of transportation delay crop lifting

ADILABAD: The procurement may be complete on paper, but across the erstwhile Adilabad district, farmers are still waiting for their harvest to move.

At grain procurement centres, rows of jowar bags lie under tarpaulin sheets as farmers wait for lorries to transport them. Though the government increased the number of procurement centres, shortage of transportation and lack of godown space have delayed the lifting process, forcing farmers to spend days guarding their produce amid uncertain weather conditions.

Some sit under trees through the day, while others sleep inside temporary tents arranged by officials, unwilling to leave behind the grain they spent months cultivating. Across Adilabad, Nirmal and Mancherial districts, delayed lifting of paddy, jowar and maize stocks has slowly turned procurement centres into makeshift waiting camps for anxious farmers.

Md Azam, a farmer from Umdam village, brought his jowar to a procurement centre three days ago. Though the purchase process had been completed, he continued waiting under a tree beside stacks of gunny bags, hoping the produce would finally be transported on Monday.

Farmers from Bhurnoor and Tharoda villages narrated a similar ordeal. Staying under temporary tents arranged by marketing officials, they said they had been stranded at the market for the past three days after labourers weighed and packed their produce into gunny bags.