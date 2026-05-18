Rs 5,818 crore Telangana rail link gets green signal

HYDERABAD: The Ministry of Railways has decided to construct the newly announced Manuguru-Ramagundam railway line under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode at an estimated cost of `5,818.45 crore. The 207.8-km broad gauge line is expected to improve connectivity in remote tribal regions of Telangana while also boosting freight earnings from the Singareni coal belt.

The Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) under the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, has granted in-principle approval for execution of the project under the PPP model.

The project will be awarded to a private concessionaire for a period of 50 years, including the construction phase. The selected company will be the bidder seeking the lowest viability gap funding, capped at 40% of the project cost.

The Ministry of Railways has fixed a completion timeline of five years, including one year for land acquisition and four years for construction. Indian Railways will undertake land acquisition, secure necessary clearances, prepare the Detailed Project Report and operate train services. The concessionaire will be responsible for design, construction, financing and maintenance of the line.