TFCC turns to police over film piracy

HYDERABAD: The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime police against illegal movie piracy platforms operating under the names iBomma and Bappam for allegedly streaming pirated content and promoting illegal betting applications.

The complaint was filed by anti-video piracy cell project head Manindra Babu Yarra on behalf of the TFCC.

According to the complaint, unidentified persons have been operating piracy platforms under the brand names “iBomma” and “Bappam,” allegedly distributing and streaming copyrighted OTT and theatrical films without authorisation.

The platforms reportedly offer content in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Bengali.

The complainant alleged that the operators were using Google’s Blogger platform as a front-end interface with customised streaming features to evade takedowns and reduce server costs.