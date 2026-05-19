Amit Shah felicitates Telangana cops for anti-Maoist operations

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday felicitated Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand, State Security Adviser and former DGP B Shivadhar Reddy, DGP Operations (Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations and Greyhounds) Anil Kumar, Malkajgiri Police Commissioner and former SIB IGP Sumathi and the Special Intelligence Bureau team for their contribution to making Telangana a Maoist-free state.

The programme was organised in Jagdalpur city, situated in the tribal district of Bastar in Chhattisgarh, where the Union home minister also declared that the region has been made Naxal-free, calling it a historic milestone in India’s battle against left-wing extremism.

Addressing the gathering, the Union home minister said that the Centre had fixed March 31, 2026 as the target date for eradicating Naxalism during an internal review meeting held back in January 2024.

“With the blessings of Goddess Danteshwari, I am delighted to announce that the Bastar region has been declared Naxal-free,” Shah said.

The Union home minister also said several generations had suffered due to violence and lack of development in Maoism-affected regions since the 1970s.