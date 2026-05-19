CM Revanth Reddy appears to be eager to join BJP, claims MP Dharmapuri Arvind

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Monday said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy might have some sort of understanding or connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am a small worker in the BJP, so I do not have complete details. But just like how Suvendu Adhikari aligned with the BJP in West Bengal, Revanth Reddy might also be trying to build a similar relationship with Modi. That could be why Modi said to Revanth Reddy during a recent meeting in Hyderabad, ‘mere se hi judo’ (work with me),” Arvind said.

Speaking to reporters here, the MP further stated that Revanth appears to be eager to join the BJP and was trying hard to impress Modi by using rhetoric and talking points often associated with the RSS.

Suspecting that Revanth may quit Congress “sooner or later”, he said that the grand old party should have named a “genuine person” — Komatireddy Venkat Reddy or D Sridhar Babu — as chief minister of Telangana.

Arvind also recalled Revanth’s remarks at a meeting attended by the Prime Minister in Hyderabad — “country first, state second, and self last” — saying the phrase is often used by RSS and BJP leaders.