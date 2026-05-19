CM Revanth Reddy appears to be eager to join BJP, claims MP Dharmapuri Arvind

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Monday said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy might have some sort of understanding or connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“I am a small worker in the BJP, so I do not have complete details. But just like how Suvendu Adhikari aligned with the BJP in West Bengal, Revanth Reddy might also be trying to build a similar relationship with Modi. That could be why Modi said to Revanth Reddy during a recent meeting in Hyderabad, ‘mere se hi judo’ (work with me),” Arvind said.
Speaking to reporters here, the MP further stated that Revanth appears to be eager to join the BJP and was trying hard to impress Modi by using rhetoric and talking points often associated with the RSS.
Suspecting that Revanth may quit Congress “sooner or later”, he said that the grand old party should have named a “genuine person” — Komatireddy Venkat Reddy or D Sridhar Babu — as chief minister of Telangana.
Arvind also recalled Revanth’s remarks at a meeting attended by the Prime Minister in Hyderabad — “country first, state second, and self last” — saying the phrase is often used by RSS and BJP leaders.
Recalling Revanth’s often repeated declaration that he wants to remain the chief minister till 2034 and enter national politics to support Rahul Gandhi’s bid to become prime minister, the BJP leader said: “Revanth Reddy’s wish is that Rahul Gandhi should not aim for the prime ministership until at least 2039.”
Criticising the Revanth Reddy government for “failing on all fronts”, he said that the BJP would begin agitations on public issues, specifically focusing on the state’s allocation of land and other local matters.
On the POCSO case registered against Sai Bhageerath, son of Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, he said: “Chattam yevariki chuttam kaadu (law is no one’s relative).”