Mulugu SP warns of strict action against erring mills

MULUGU : Amidst growing unease among farmers over the delay in lifting and transporting their produce, and alleged weighing irregularities at rice mills, Mulugu Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Ramnath Kekan on Monday visited the paddy procurement centre at Jangalapalli and reviewed the ongoing purchase process.

He also interacted with the farmers at the centre. Farmers informed the SP that shortage of transport facilities was delaying shifting of paddy to rice mills. They also alleged that excess quantities of paddy were being deducted during weighment at rice mills.

The SP assured farmers that the issues would be taken up with the officials concerned and necessary steps would be taken to prevent any injustice. Later, he also visited the Sri Mata Agro Tech Parboiled Rice Mill at Abbapur village, where he reviewed paddy storage facilities, processing methods, daily procurement capacity and quality assessment procedures. He also examined the weighment system at the mill.

The SP directed the management to ensure transparent procurement and warned that strict action would be taken if irregularities in weighment were found. He also instructed police officials to continuously monitor procurement centres under their respective jurisdictions and maintain daily reports on paddy transportation and dispatch activities.