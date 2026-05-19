No fuel or LPG shortage in state, say Telangana oil companies

HYDERABAD: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday said supplies of petrol, diesel and domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) remain stable across Telangana, with no shortage reported anywhere in the state.

The companies stated that adequate stocks of petroleum products are available to meet current demand and that public sector oil firms are closely monitoring the supply situation. Necessary measures are also being taken to streamline logistics and expedite deliveries wherever required.

According to the OMCs, fuel supplies witnessed a sharp increase during the first fortnight of May, with petrol supply rising by 14.2% and diesel supply by 15.7% compared to normal trends.

Officials said domestic LPG cylinder bookings declined due to the summer heat and there was no panic booking by consumers. A total of 20.06 lakh domestic LPG cylinders have been delivered in Telangana so far this month, which officials described as normal for the season.

Consumers were urged to book LPG cylinders through digital and telephonic platforms, including SMS, missed call services, interactive voice response system (IVRS) and online portals.

The OMCs also appealed to customers to support the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system, an OTP-based mechanism aimed at preventing diversion of LPG cylinders and ensuring delivery to intended beneficiaries. Officials said DAC compliance in Telangana has crossed 95% and efforts are underway to achieve complete implementation across the state.