Parliamentary panel exposes 'laxity' in filling SC, ST posts at Hyderabad University

HYDERABAD: A Parliamentary panel has flagged delays in filling existing vacant SC/ST-reserved faculty posts in University of Hyderabad (UoH).

A report on the implementation of reservation policy in HCU submitted to Parliament by the Parliamentary Committee on the Welfare of SCs and STs stated that currently SCs account for 14 per cent and STs for six per cent of total teaching staff, which is below the constitutionally mandated 15 per cent for SCs and 7.5 per cent for STs. The committee, in its report, recommended that no faculty seat reserved for SCs and STs should remain vacant for more than six months under any circumstances.

There are a total of 419 teaching staff, including professors, associate professors and assistant professors, in the UoH, which is also known as the Hyderabad Central University (HCU). Of this, 59 faculty members (14 per cent) and 25 staff (6 per cent) belong to SC and ST communities respectively.

The committee said that “inadequate representation of SCs and STs in teaching faculty in such a premier educational institution points to a failure somewhere down the line in the educational system whereby students from the reserved categories are not able to come up to such educational standards required to be selected for the posts of professors, associate professors and assistant professors”.

The Parliamentary panel also expressed serious concern over the university using “candidates not found suitable” for filling the posts reserved for SCs and STs. It indicates a lax attitude in faculty recruitment of SC and ST candidates, the committee said, while disapproving the continued use of ‘not found suitable’, describing it as a “demoting” factor toward SC and ST candidates.