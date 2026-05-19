SC orders halt to tree felling around KBR Park

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed tree felling within the eco-sensitive zone surrounding the Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) National Park and issued notice on a petition challenging the reduction of the buffer area around the protected urban forest.

A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan directed that no tree felling should take place within the 25-35 metre eco-sensitive zone around KBR National Park until further orders. The interim direction came while hearing a special leave petition filed by environmental activist Kaajal Maheshwari against a Telangana High Court order declining interim relief.

The petition challenges the reduction of the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around the park to a width ranging from 3 metres to 29.8 metres, arguing that such a narrow buffer defeats the purpose of an ESZ, which is meant to function as an ecological “shock absorber” for protected areas.

KBR National Park, notified under Section 35 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, is regarded as one of Hyderabad’s key green lungs and an ecologically sensitive urban forest. The petition stated that the original proposal between 2012 and 2015 envisaged a 25-35-metre eco-sensitive buffer around the park, including the green belt developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

However, the plea alleged that the proposal was diluted over time at the instance of the state government to accommodate infrastructure projects, particularly those under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). The final notification issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) on October 27, 2020, fixed the ESZ at varying widths ranging from 3 metres to 29.8 metres along the park boundary.