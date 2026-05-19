Severe heatwave scorches Telangana, mercury crosses 45°C

HYDERABAD: Five districts in Telangana recorded severe heatwave conditions on Monday, with temperatures crossing 45°C, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light to moderate rainfall in parts of the state over the next three days.

The highest temperature was recorded at Kotgiri in Nizamabad district at 45.6°C, followed by Bhichkunda in Kamareddy district at 45.5°C, Pochara in Adilabad district at 45.4°C, Narsapur in Nirmal district at 45.2°C and Mallapur in Jagtial district at 45°C.

The IMD said heatwave conditions are likely to continue in some northern districts for the next two days. It also forecast isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph over the next three days.

Meteorological officials said the southwest monsoon advanced further on Monday into parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin region, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, most parts of the Andaman Sea, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and some parts of the central Bay of Bengal. Conditions remain favourable for further advancement into more parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal over the next three to four days.

A trough extending from west Madhya Pradesh to south interior Karnataka through Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and north interior Karnataka has formed at an altitude of 1.5 km above mean sea level. In addition, a cyclonic circulation developed over the south coastal Andhra Pradesh region between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level, influencing weather conditions in the region.

Despite the possibility of scattered rainfall, the IMD warned that maximum temperatures in Telangana are likely to rise gradually by another 2-3°C over the next three days, increasing heat stress in several areas.