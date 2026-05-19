SIT probes social media posts alleging influence over Telangana HC judge

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar, has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a case involving social media posts that claimed Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar was influencing a High Court judge.

The SIT will conduct the investigation under the supervision of Joint CP (Law & Order) N Swetha.

The complaint was initially lodged with the Charminar police by High Court registrar B S Chiranjeevi, following the circulation of what he described as “concocted news” on social media.

The case was subsequently transferred and re-registered with the Hyderabad Cybercrime Police for further investigation.

According to the complaint, the social media post alleged that Bandi Sanjay was using various means to protect his son, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, and attempting to influence the police, mainstream media and social media.

It further alleged that he was attempting to influence Justice T Madhavi Devi, a senior vacation judge of the Telangana High Court, by helping a close family member advance in their career if anticipatory bail was granted to his son in a POCSO case.

Police registered a case under Sections 353(1)(c), 353(2) and 267 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation. In connection with the case, the police have reportedly apprehended a person.

The investigation is currently underway.