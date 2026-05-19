Stray dog attacks leave several injured in Telangana's Peddapalli

PEDDAPALLI : Stray dog attacks have allegedly increased in Appannapet village of Peddapalli mandal over the past two days, with several villagers, including women and children, sustaining injuries.

According to villagers, an ASHA worker, A Swaroopa, and a five-year-old child were among those attacked. Two other villagers also sustained injuries in separate incidents and were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Residents alleged that the stray dogs were also attacking livestock, including sheep and goats. Villagers urged authorities to immediately control the stray dog menace, stating that children and elderly persons were unable to move freely on the roads due to fear of attacks.