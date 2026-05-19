Telangana government plans Rs 5 crore boost for SIHM in Zaheerabad

HYDERABAD: Tourism, Culture and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday said the state government was committed to restoring the former glory of the State Institute of Hospitality Management (SIHM) in Zaheerabad and proposed an allocation of Rs 5 crore for strengthening the institution.

Participating in Tourism Week celebrations organised under the ‘Praja Palana - Pragathi Pranalika’ programme at SIHM, the minister said the institute would be developed on par with corporate-level hospitality training centres to create better career opportunities for students.

He inaugurated the newly introduced Bakery and Confectionery courses launched with the support of the SC Corporation. He also launched admissions for BBA and MBA courses for the current academic year at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) and unveiled a ‘Tourist Guide’ poster prepared by the Tourism department.

Krishna Rao said SIHM had remained inactive for several years and expressed satisfaction over its revival. He noted that the institute was established to equip rural youth, particularly students from SC, ST and BC communities, with professional hospitality skills and self-employment opportunities.

Stating that the tourism and hospitality sectors offered vast employment opportunities, the minister advised students to improve their communication and foreign language skills to remain competitive in the global job market.