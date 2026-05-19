Telangana govt trying to strengthen disaster response system: Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that the government’s primary objective is to protect human lives and minimise damage to property during natural disasters, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Monday said that the disaster response system is being strengthened with world-class technology.

As part of the state-wide disaster management mock exercises, the minister inaugurated the mock drill conducted at the HMDA Ground on Necklace Road in Hyderabad.

Later, he held a review meeting on disaster management with senior officials of various departments at the Command and Control Centre. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Reddy said that Telangana would further strengthen its disaster management system in line with the best practices being implemented in other states.

He directed officials to immediately examine the best technologies and advanced equipment available globally for effectively handling natural disasters and fire accidents, and submit a comprehensive report along with proposals.

He observed that rapid response, inter-departmental coordination and advance preparedness are extremely vital during emergencies such as floods, fire accidents and industrial disasters.

The minister stated that the first hour after a natural disaster is extremely critical and should be treated as the “golden hour”. He instructed that all personnel should work in complete coordination during that period and effectively utilise the available advanced equipment to provide immediate services to the public.