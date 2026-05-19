Telangana HC suspends eviction notice over alleged unauthorised use of land

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has suspended a notice issued by the Palvancha municipal commissioner directing a petitioner to vacate her premises within three days over alleged unauthorised use of a residential property for commercial purposes.

The court, however, made it clear that the petitioner shall not use the property for any purpose other than that for which permission had originally been granted.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar passed the interim order while hearing a writ petition filed by Chalavadi Rajyalaxmi challenging the notice dated December 9, 2025, concerning a house in Palvancha. The petitioner contended that she had already applied on June 17, 2025, before the Regional Director-cum-Appellate Commissioner of Municipal Administration, Warangal, seeking conversion of the property from residential to commercial use in terms of an earlier High Court order dated January 10, 2025.

Senior counsel argued that the authorities could not proceed with eviction while the application remained pending.

Standing counsel for Palvancha municipality informed the court that the area was presently classified as a residential zone, but referred to a municipal council resolution dated March 30, 2026, recommending conversion of the property for commercial use. The resolution had been forwarded to the appellate authority.

Counsel for private respondent S Sudha Rani opposed the plea, alleging that the petitioner had unsealed the premises and that commercial activity would disturb nearby residents.

Observing that the conversion application was still pending, Justice Kumar held that issuing the eviction notice without deciding the application was improper and suspended the notice. The matter has been adjourned to June 10, 2026.