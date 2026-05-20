AIOCD nationwide strike: Hospital, chain pharmacies to remain open

HYDERABAD: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, on Tuesday issued a public advisory to ensure uninterrupted availability of medicines during the one-day nationwide bandh called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) on Wednesday.

According to the DCA, a meeting was held with the Telangana chapter of the AIOCD to safeguard patient interests and avoid disruption in access to essential medicines across the state.

As per the advisory, pharmacy stores attached to hospitals will remain operational during the bandh to meet emergency and regular medical needs. District chapters of the AIOCD have also been instructed to coordinate closely with drug inspectors to ensure the availability of medicines from local medical stores in case of emergencies.

The administration further noted that major corporate pharmacy chains, including Apollo Pharmacy and MedPlus, have been advised to keep their outlets open on the bandh day.