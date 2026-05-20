Bid on to bring back historical charters from UK

HYDERABAD: Efforts are underway to repatriate seven historic copper plate charters housed at the Edinburgh University Library in Scotland, United Kingdom, following the return of the Leiden Copper Plate charters from the Netherlands to India.

According to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) director (Epigraphy) Muniratnam Reddy, the copper plate charters date between the 15th and 16th centuries CE and are considered valuable records of India’s cultural and historical heritage.

The seven charters were collected in the 19th century by British civil servant Sir Walter Elliot from regions that now fall under Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Gujarat. Of them, six were collected from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while one originated from Gujarat. The collection was later donated to the Edinburgh University Library in 1947 by Major Hans F Eggeling.

The charters include the Mangalur Charter of Pallava Maharaja Simhavarman II, dated 444 CE, the Uruvapalli Charter of Pallava Maharaja Simhavarman II, dated 447 CE, the Charter of Gurjara king Dadda II Prasantaraga, from 638 CE, the Charter of Western Chalukya Emperor Vijayaditya Satyashraya from 700 CE, the Charter of Eastern Chalukya king Vijayaditya III from the ninth century CE, the Charter of Vijayanagara Emperor Narasimha Raya II from 1504 CE, and the Charter of Vijayanagara Emperor Sriranga II from 1508 CE.

Muniratnam Reddy said nearly 200 to 250 copper plate inscriptions belonging to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are believed to be scattered across museums, universities and private collections around the world. Describing the charters as priceless historical records, he said they provide crucial insights into ancient Indian administration, land grants, language, religion and socio-cultural life. He added that efforts are continuing to identify and bring back such historically significant artefacts to India.