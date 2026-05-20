BJP will allot poll tickets only to sincere party workers: Ramchander

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday made it clear that party tickets to contest elections will be given only to hardworking activists who are active on the ground and leaders with grassroots connect.

Stating that group politics and internal fighting will not be tolerated by the party, he said that the state and central leadership will work together, and surveys, public acceptability and winnability will be key factors in selection of candidates.

Ramchander chaired a key meeting of party’s division presidents and senior leaders from the GHMC limits, along with Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma at BJP City Office in Bharkatpura.

Addressing the meeting, he stated that following the GHMC delimitation process, the number of wards has increased to 300, and as per media reports, there is also a possibility of the number being further increased to 350. He said that the BJP should be fully prepared for elections likely to be held in September or October.

In the last elections, BJP had won 48 seats despite facing the combined political strength of BRS and AIMIM, he said, adding this reflected the growing confidence of the people of Hyderabad in the saffron party.

He informed the party wokers that the central leadership is closely monitoring the elections and urged them to ensure that booth committees are properly formed and strengthened in every ward.

Ramchander, meanwhile, claimed that several BRS leaders are in contact with the BJP, expressing interest to the join the saffron party.