Cabinet to meet in Yadadri on May 23, land prices on agenda

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA: The state Cabinet meeting will be held outside Hyderabad for the second time when Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his ministerial colleagues meet in Yadagirigutta on May 23.
The Cabinet meeting was originally scheduled to be held at the state Secretariat on May 21. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao also issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.
But the meeting was deferred as several ministers will be taking part in the Sawaswati Anthya Pushkaralu scheduled to begin in Basara on May 21. In view of this, the chief minister instructed the officials to postpone the Cabinet meeting to May 23 and hold it in Yadagirigutta, coinciding with his scheduled visit to the temple town, officials said.
It may be mentioned here that Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet met for the first time outside Hyderbad during Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara at Medaram in January this year.
Meanwhile, officials said that the Cabinet will discuss various crucial matters, including increasing market value of lands, allocation of lands to journalists and regulation of school fees. During his visit, the chief minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for various developmental works.
According to temple EO J Bhavani Shankar, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for construction of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Veda Pathashala.
Kanchi Peetadhipathi Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamy will grace the occasion, he added.
Revanth Reddy will also lay the foundation for four other major temple development works to be taken up with Rs 100 crore funds.
As part of this, a modern Kalyana Mandapam, a Deekshaparula Sadanam for the convenience of devotees, and a roof cover on pathway used by devotees to reach the temple will be constructed. In addition to these, a new steps pathway will be built next to the lift, opposite the PRO office, to provide easy access to the Mada streets, he said.
The EO also informed that the Kanchi Kamakoti Peethadhipathi, who is scheduled to arrive on Friday evening, will participate in various spiritual programmes, the EO added.