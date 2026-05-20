Cabinet to meet in Yadadri on May 23, land prices on agenda

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA: The state Cabinet meeting will be held outside Hyderabad for the second time when Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his ministerial colleagues meet in Yadagirigutta on May 23.

The Cabinet meeting was originally scheduled to be held at the state Secretariat on May 21. Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao also issued orders to this effect on Tuesday.

But the meeting was deferred as several ministers will be taking part in the Sawaswati Anthya Pushkaralu scheduled to begin in Basara on May 21. In view of this, the chief minister instructed the officials to postpone the Cabinet meeting to May 23 and hold it in Yadagirigutta, coinciding with his scheduled visit to the temple town, officials said.

It may be mentioned here that Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet met for the first time outside Hyderbad during Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara at Medaram in January this year.

Meanwhile, officials said that the Cabinet will discuss various crucial matters, including increasing market value of lands, allocation of lands to journalists and regulation of school fees. During his visit, the chief minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stone for various developmental works.