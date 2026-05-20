CM orders expeditious land acquisition for PRLIS

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to complete the land acquisition process for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) on war footing.

He also directed the officials to expedite construction of irrigation projects in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

During a meeting with ministers and MLAs from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, the chief minister reviewed the progress and status of works on projects, including PRLIS.

Emphasising that land acquisition for other projects too should be completed expeditiously, he said that the government will release required funds for the purpose. He also clarified that all pending bills for the projects would be cleared at the earliest.

Revanth Reddy also instructed the district ministers to conduct reviews with the officials concerned on irrigation projects in their respective districts and to continuously monitor the progress of these projects.

Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Vakiti Srihari, Government Whip Yennam Srinivas Reddy, MLAs Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, Madhusudan Reddy, Megha Reddy, Rajesh Reddy, Vamsi Krishna, Veerlapalli Shankarayya, Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and other officials attended in the meeting.