Environmentalists demand wider eco-sensitive zone around KBR Park

HYDERABAD: A day after the Supreme Court stayed tree felling within the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around KBR National Park, environmentalists demanded restoration of a wider buffer zone, alleging that the ESZ had been reduced to as little as three metres in some stretches.

Activists also sought an immediate halt to H-CITI works near KBR Park and questioned the ESZ notification process, alleging inadequate public consultation. The apex court stayed tree felling within a 25-35 metre ESZ around parts of the park while hearing a petition challenging the reduction of the buffer zone. A bench of justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan passed the interim order on a plea filed by Kaajal Maheshwari against the Telangana High Court’s refusal to grant interim relief.

Maheshwari, a core campaigner of the Save KBR movement, said the park was being “suffocated” by flyovers and underpasses. She warned that replacing ecological protection with concrete infrastructure would worsen heat, noise, traffic congestion and pollution around the park.

Activists also referred to a representation submitted to the GHMC seeking an independent study before any flyover construction near the park. They argued that trees around KBR Park regulate urban temperatures, mitigate flooding, support biodiversity and contribute to public health.

They demanded studies on urban heat, biodiversity loss, stormwater management, carbon emissions and traffic impact before any irreversible decision is taken.