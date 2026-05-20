Government departments get OTS window to clear taxes owed to GHMC, CMC & MMC

HYDERABAD: The state government has approved a One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme for the 2026-27 financial year to clear long-pending property tax dues on government properties across Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations.

Under the scheme, the government will provide a 100% waiver on accumulated interest and penalties, subject to adjustment of the principal amount of Rs 1,686.39 crore by the Finance department within one year.

Officials said the OTS scheme is expected to help settle long-pending arrears, improve revenue realisation, reduce litigation and strengthen the financial position of GHMC, CMC and MMC.

The government also approved adjustment of pending water cess dues of Rs 2,739.15 crore payable by various government departments to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). In addition, dues amounting to Rs 2,416.31 crore towards subsidies and services provided by HMWSSB for double-bedroom houses and other schemes will be adjusted against loans of Rs 12,707.67 crore extended by the state government to the Water Board.