Heatwave: People forced to scamper for shade; red alert in 12 districts

HYDERABAD: A red alert for severe heatwave has been issued for 12 districts in Telangana over the next five days. The districts include Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Suryapet and Nalgonda.

For the second consecutive day on Tuesday, the state reeled under intense heatwave, with temperatures nearing 46°C. Ailapur in Jagtial district recorded the highest temperature at 45.9°C, followed by Raghavapur in Siddipet and Kattangoor in Nalgonda at 45.8°C. Palthem in Peddapalli and Velganoor in Mancherial recorded 45.7°C, while Kammarapally in Nizamabad, Peddur in Sircilla, Gangadhara in Karimnagar and Bomandevipally in Kamareddy recorded 45.6°C. The highest temperature in Hyderabad was recorded at Saidabad at 42.4°C.

Besides the heatwave warning, the IMD also forecast light to moderate rainfall over the next three days.

According to the weather analysis, the southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin region, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal, most parts of the Andaman Sea, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and parts of the central Bay of Bengal.