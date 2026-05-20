Judge leads rescue of nearly 1000 bonded workers

NIZAMABAD: A single complaint from a labourer who escaped from a brick kiln in Siddapur village of Nandipet mandal triggered a large-scale rescue operation in Nizamabad district, leading to the liberation of nearly 1,000 bonded labourers from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The rescued labourers, many of whom had been living in temporary huts and tin sheds in extreme heat, were freed from brick kilns in Nandipet and Armoor mandals in coordination with the Revenue department.

On Tuesday, Nizamabad District Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Chairperson GVN Bharath Laxmi, along with officials from various government departments, visited the brick kiln units to rescue the labourers.

According to the district judge, the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) received a complaint from a labourer who had escaped from a brick kiln in Siddapur. After recording his statement, the SLSA directed her to visit the site, facilitate the rescue operation and submit a report.

During her visit to brick kilns in Siddapur, Bharath Laxmi interacted with workers and their family members, most of whom had migrated from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and different parts of Telangana.

Speaking to the media, she said around 1,000 labourers were engaged in bonded labour in the area. She observed that labour laws were not being implemented properly and records were not being maintained. Though licences were allegedly obtained for only 20 workers, kiln owners were employing hundreds of labourers.

She noted that wages were low and payments were not being made on time. Amid severe heat conditions in Nizamabad, labourers were forced to live in unhygienic temporary huts and tin sheds at their workplaces. Many workers appeared unhealthy and vulnerable to illness due to poor living and working conditions.