Merit list for 433 assistant professor posts in government medical colleges released

HYDERABAD: The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board on Tuesday released the provisional merit list for recruitment to 433 assistant professor posts in Government Medical Colleges across the state.

The board announced that candidates shortlisted in the ratio of 1:3 for each post have been called for certificate verification. The verification process will be conducted on May 22 and 23 at the Institute of Health and Family Welfare Complex in Vengalrao Nagar.

Candidates have been instructed to attend the verification process with all original certificates. Candidates who fail to attend verification on the scheduled dates will be given a final opportunity on May 25, after which no further chance will be provided.

The MHSRB had earlier issued a notification for filling 607 assistant professor posts in 34 departments of Government Medical Colleges. Recruitment for 174 posts in departments such as Pediatrics, Orthopaedics, Gynaecology and Anesthesia has already been completed.

The merit list released on Tuesday pertains to the remaining 433 posts in 30 departments, officials added.