Our padayatra plan forced CM Revanth Reddy to conduct review of PRLIS, claims BRS

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Congress government of neglecting the PRLIS, the BRS leaders on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a review on the project because they announced their plans for a padayatra from Narlapur to Uddanapur to highlight the issue.

They said that 90 per cent of the PRLIS works were completed by the BRS when it was in power.

After neglecting the project for more than two-and-a-half years, the Congress government is taking steps to complete the remaining 10 per cent because of the BRS padayatra announcement, they added.

Former tourism minister V Srinivas Goud alleged that senior officials and engineers were missing from Tuesday’s review meeting. He accused the government of acting out of fear of the upcoming BRS padayatra.

Former agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy also claimed that the present government “woke up from the slumber” only after the BRS announced the padayatra.