SCERT develops interactive workbooks for Classes 6–10

HYDERABAD: The Department of School Education has decided to introduce subject-wise student workbooks for Classes 6–10 across all subjects from the academic year 2026–27. The workbooks will focus primarily on activity-based learning exercises to improve learning outcomes and strengthen classroom engagement, especially in government schools.

According to information, the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), Telangana, has developed 84 workbooks for Classes 6–10 in English, Telugu and Urdu media. Special emphasis has been placed on making the content learner-friendly, interactive and academically enriching.

The initiative aims to support classroom teaching through structured, activity-based learning materials that encourage practice, self-learning, critical thinking and competency-based education. The workbooks have been designed to make learning more interactive, engaging and outcome-oriented.

Elaborating on the initiative, a senior official said readiness sheets based on the previous year’s syllabus have been included for Classes 6–9 to help bridge gaps and prepare students for the current academic content. Each chapter also contains revision worksheets for continuous practice and reinforcement of concepts.

“For Class X students, model papers have been provided at the end of the workbooks to support examination preparation and self-assessment. Separate workbooks for first and second languages have also been developed to strengthen language learning skills,” the official said.

The department has assigned a crucial role to teachers in implementing the initiative. Teachers will guide students in completing worksheets, monitor progress and correct mistakes regularly. Every workbook contains a checklist mechanism to help teachers track completion of activities and assess students’ learning progress systematically.

Officials said the introduction of these workbooks is expected to create a more inclusive and practice-oriented classroom environment while reducing dependence on rote learning methods. The initiative is also expected to support competency-based education reforms being introduced in school education.