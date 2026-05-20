Telangana government aims to transform dumpyards into development centres: Dy CM Mallu Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Telangana government’s goal is to transform dumpyards into development centres, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday urged the Union government to extend financial support to states for implementing waste-to-energy, recycling and circular economy projects.

Speaking at the two-day National Review Meeting on Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, inaugurated by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, he called for a positive consideration for viability gap funding to establish modern infrastructure and scientific waste processing units in this sector.

The deputy chief minister also said that the state government is working towards building a sustainable, inclusive and environmentally responsible future in line with Telangana Vision 2047.

“Telangana is following the development framework of CURE, PURE and RARE, giving equal importance to the balanced growth of Core Urban Regions, Peri-Urban Regions and Rural Agricultural Regions,” he said.

Vikramarka observed that solid waste management is no longer limited to waste collection alone, but is directly linked to climate response, environmental sustainability, circular economy, employment generation and economic productivity.

“Solid Waste Management Rules 2026 recently introduced by the Union government are bringing transformative changes in the country’s waste management ecosystem. The new rules focus not only on conventional waste collection and dumping, but also on four-way source segregation, decentralised waste processing, scientific remediation of old dumpyards, waste-to-energy generation, technology-based monitoring, circular economy practices, ward-level accountability and public participation,” he said.

“Telangana had already initiated several such reforms even before the rules formally came into effect,” he added.