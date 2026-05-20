Telangana HC orders encroachment-free footpaths, action on illegal parking

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed traffic police and civic authorities to intensify efforts to clear footpath encroachments, regulate illegal parking and improve pedestrian infrastructure across Hyderabad.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar issued the directions while hearing a writ petition filed by B Surender and two other elderly citizens seeking better road maintenance, garbage-free public spaces and obstruction-free pavements in Hyderabad and other urban centres.

The petitioners told the court that encroachments, irregular parking and the absence of proper pavements had made it difficult for pedestrians, particularly senior citizens, to move safely or access public transport. They said pedestrians were often forced onto busy roads because footpaths were blocked or missing.

The court observed that unauthorised parking was causing congestion and obstructing the free movement of buses and other vehicles. It also noted allegations that several footpaths had either been encroached upon or were unavailable in many areas.

During the hearing, counsel for the respondents informed the court that the GHMC, in coordination with the traffic police, had already begun special drives to remove encroachments following directions issued by the court in February 2026.

Recording the submission, Justice Shravan Kumar directed the Municipal Administration and Urban Development principal secretary, the joint commissioner of police (traffic) and the GHMC commissioner to step up enforcement and address the issues raised in the petition.

The court also directed authorities to secure pavements with permanent protective fixtures, ensure regular road maintenance and act against irregular parking.

Authorities were asked to file a status report. The matter was adjourned to June 9, 2026.